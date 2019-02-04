Mumbai: Work on new sewage treatment plants might begin this year

national

In comparison to the previous year's budget in which MSDP-II had an allocation of Rs 538 crore, the department handling the project has proposed an allocation of around Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming budget

File Pic

The process of treating the city's sewage, as part of the Rs 14,000 crore Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project – II (MSDP – II), is a step closer to reality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hopes to appoint contractors for all six of the proposed sewage treatment plants (STP) by April and begin work on the project by October this year.

In comparison to the previous year's budget in which MSDP-II had an allocation of Rs 538 crore, the department handling the project has proposed an allocation of around Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming budget. While senior civic officials didn't reveal the exact figure, they said that MSDP-II will have a significant allocation in the budget this year.

Bidders response

Civic officials said that for the six tenders that were floated, a total of 15 bidders responded. "Every tender has between 2-4 bidders. We appointed a consultant last month to scrutinise their bids and we will have a list of the best six companies by the end of April," said an engineer who is part of MSDP-II. The plants will come up at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Bhandup and Ghatkopar. The official added that if all goes as planned, the work for the construction of the plants is likely begin post monsoon, from October onwards.

Currently, around 1,500 million litres of waste water is dumped into the sea every day without being treated, which has had a negative impact on the coastline. As part of the MSDP-II project, the civic body will set up eight STPs with tertiary treatment which will increase the city's water supply by upto 50 per cent. The plant at Colaba is still under progress, the tendering process for the STP at Malad is stuck due to pending clearances from the Forest Department.

Non-potable water

The existing sewage treatment plants can only offer primary treatment of waste water, but the six new plants will offer secondary and tertiary treatment. The water can then be used for purposes other than drinking like gardening, fire-fighting, flushing and in industrial and commercial establishments.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates