Mumbai: Work on railway footbridges set to restart as monsoon slows down

Works on over 20 footbridges along Central and Western Railway in Mumbai that had been stranded during the four-month monsoon season are now set to begin from October.

A large number of bridges have been under construction on both the railways and work on many had come to a virtual standstill in the monsoon as such work involve heavy engineering work and taking of traffic blocks that leads to detention and delay of trains.

Works on new bridges have been under process at major stations like Mumbai Central, Bandra, Grant Road, Charni Road, Dadar, Vikhroli, Sion, Kalwa, GTB station, Diva, Lonavala, Igatpuri, Shahad, Kaman Road, Navade Road, Thane, Dombivli and Shelu.

"Now that the rains are receding, work on pending footover bridges will now be expedited and completed. The bridges are under various stages of development at various stations and the ongoing work will be completed within the financial year by March 2020," a railway spokesperson said.

Bridges are being built by numerous bodies like the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, Central Railway and Western Railway.

The Central and Western Railway have already identified weak and corrosive bridges along the lines with the help of IIT teams. The joint safety audit has being conducted of all the 445 ROBs, foot overbridges (FOBs) in Mumbai in order to improve commuter safety.

Railway officials said the average time for construction has been reduced from 8-9 months to about three months.

