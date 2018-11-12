Mumbai: Workshop highlights a brew for coffee and cocktails

Nov 12, 2018, 08:29 IST | The Guide Team

Rizwan Amlani, Mumbai's roaster and Salt Water Cafe, have put together an intriguing event that will entail a session on the basics of cold brew

Mumbai: Workshop highlights a brew for coffee and cocktails

Seeing that cold brew is the new hot cake in town, the folks at Roasted Today are now hosting a workshop in a bid to highlight how this drink makes not only for a chilled caffeinated beverage, but also serves as a great base for cocktails.


Rizwan Amlani

Keeping this in mind, Rizwan Amlani, Mumbai's roaster and Salt Water Café, have put together an intriguing event that will entail a session on the basics of cold brew and another on different methods of making it which will be tied together with mixology lessons to help you give your alcohols a coffee-filled twist.

ON November 18, 4 pm onwards
AT Rose Minar, Bandra West 
LOG ON TO imojo.in/DopeDrinks1
Cost Rs 999

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Restaurants to visit with your family on Diwali

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK