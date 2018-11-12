Mumbai: Workshop highlights a brew for coffee and cocktails

things-to-do

Rizwan Amlani, Mumbai's roaster and Salt Water Cafe, have put together an intriguing event that will entail a session on the basics of cold brew

Seeing that cold brew is the new hot cake in town, the folks at Roasted Today are now hosting a workshop in a bid to highlight how this drink makes not only for a chilled caffeinated beverage, but also serves as a great base for cocktails.



Rizwan Amlani

Keeping this in mind, Rizwan Amlani, Mumbai's roaster and Salt Water Café, have put together an intriguing event that will entail a session on the basics of cold brew and another on different methods of making it which will be tied together with mixology lessons to help you give your alcohols a coffee-filled twist.

ON November 18, 4 pm onwards

AT Rose Minar, Bandra West

LOG ON TO imojo.in/DopeDrinks1

Cost Rs 999

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates