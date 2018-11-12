Mumbai: Workshop highlights a brew for coffee and cocktails
Rizwan Amlani, Mumbai's roaster and Salt Water Cafe, have put together an intriguing event that will entail a session on the basics of cold brew
Seeing that cold brew is the new hot cake in town, the folks at Roasted Today are now hosting a workshop in a bid to highlight how this drink makes not only for a chilled caffeinated beverage, but also serves as a great base for cocktails.
Rizwan Amlani
Keeping this in mind, Rizwan Amlani, Mumbai's roaster and Salt Water Café, have put together an intriguing event that will entail a session on the basics of cold brew and another on different methods of making it which will be tied together with mixology lessons to help you give your alcohols a coffee-filled twist.
ON November 18, 4 pm onwards
AT Rose Minar, Bandra West
LOG ON TO imojo.in/DopeDrinks1
Cost Rs 999
