Mumbai: Worli hoarding for which trees were killed finally removed

The Swachh Bharat hoarding put up at Worli sea face by killing trees has finally been removed after mid-day's report about it. The trees were chopped and even poisoned to ensure visibility of the hoarding in Worli — the constituency of state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.'

Former MNS corporator Santosh Dhuri who had complained about the killing of the trees claimed that a local school guard saw people poisoning the trees and took them to the police station. The police registered a non-cognisable offence against them. "The BMC and PWD are equally responsible as the administration allowed the hoarding at a site that had a good green cover.



The hoarding that was put up at Worli after trees were mercilessly chopped to ensure visibility

The Shiv Sena is talking about bringing in a new policy in this regard but the law states that no trees can be trimmed or axed for hoardings," Dhuri said. He added, "The culprits should be punished with maximum provisions in the act. If the administration and those in power are concerned about nature, I am sure they will agree with this and act."

After mid-day's report about the trees, Thackeray had announced that the civic body was coming up with a new policy regarding hoardings.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates