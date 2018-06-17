Mumbai: Would you buy a painting made by inmates at Byculla women's jail?

You can now buy paintings created by inmates at Byculla women's jail

If you visit the office of Inspector General of Prison at Byculla women's jail, you would be tricked into thinking it's the corporate office of an MNC as beautiful paintings dot its corridors. Interestingly, all the artworks are the handiwork of inmates from across Maharashtra's jails.

The artworks, are not just for display. "They can be purchased with cost varying from painting to painting," said Inspector General of Prisons Rajvardhan Sinha. While 80 per cent of the revenue will be given to the artists, the remaining 20 per cent will go towards inmates' welfare.



Some of the paintings on display

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, who is in jail in connection with the double murder of his wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, has promised to send his paintings. The jail authorities have also asked gangster Kumar Pillai, who is good at art, to contribute.

Officials said this was an effort to promote creativity among inmates and teach them new skills, apart from giving them a source of income, when they are released. "Engaging in a creative activity while in jail is important as it will keep them away from mischief," said an official. The Byculla jail gets a lot of visitors which includes officials, NGOs and consulate officials, who interact with officials in various capacity in jails and hence there is a steady sale from the display. Officials said they keep adding new paintings when the previous ones are sold.