Mumbai wrist spinner Sahu helps Australian batsmen prepare for Pak Tests in UAE

They asked me a lot of questions about wrist spin, variations and how to pick them. I shared whatever knowledge I had. They were quite happy to have us [wrist spinners] bowl to them in the nets, Sahu signed off

Pardeep Sahu

If Australia manage to avenge their 0-2 defeat to Pakistan in the 2014-15 Test series this time around in the United Arab Emirates, they will have two Indian wrist spinners — Pardeep Sahu and KK Jiyas — to thank. The Australian cricket board has once again hired former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram to help their batsmen tackle Pakistani spinners Yasir Shah and teenager Shadab Khan when the two teams square off for the two-Test series, starting October 7 in Dubai.

Oz focus on spin

The purpose behind Australia's excessive focus on practising spin is clear from the experience they had on their last tour to the UAE. Yasir and Zulfikar Babar tormented the Aussies with 12 and 14 wickets respectively in the two-Test series. Sriram, who was assistant coach of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils, has this time brought along Mumbai-based leg-spinner Sahu and chinaman Jiyas to Dubai's ICC Academy ground, where the Australians are training under the scorching sun.

Sahu and Jiyas are expected to be in Dubai for two weeks. Sahu, 33, who made his first-class debut for Haryana in the 2002-03 season when he was just 17, is an active cricketer on Mumbai's local circuit. In the 2014 season of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League, Sahu claimed all 10 wickets in an innings, a feat which put him on the Rajasthan Royals radar. He has been part of the Kings XI Punjab in the last few IPL seasons.

Jiyas, 26, is popularly known as 'Kerala's Maxwell' given his appearance is similar to that of Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. This is Jiyas's second encounter with the Australian team after bowling to them in the Chepauk nets last year ahead of the first ODI against India. Sahu is thrilled at the opportunity to bowl to the Australian batsmen in UAE.

'Great experience'

"It has been a great experience so far. I have learnt a lot about the Australian batsmen's mindset, how they prepare for a series and the intensity with which they practice," Sahu told mid-day from Dubai yesterday. He said that the Australian batsmen were keen to know about different variations. "They asked me a lot of questions about wrist spin, variations and how to pick them. I shared whatever knowledge I had. They were quite happy to have us [wrist spinners] bowl to them in the nets," Sahu signed off.

