Mumbai: You can catch the tram car at Bhatia Garden or Nagar Chowk soon

The platform where the restored tram coach will be displayed at Bhatia Baug is almost ready. The restored tram is also wrapped up and parked at a city college. With this, the plan to place a replica of the trams that dominated the city’s public road transport for 90 years is now in its final stage.

Delayed due to various reasons, first the Parliamentary elections, then the monsoon and the assembly elections again, the plan has now firmly moved ahead with the construction of the platform at an advanced stage.

Officials said the tram display will be set up soon and thrown open to the public, but did not commit a time-frame.

The tram car that has been meticulously rebuilt to look the same as the original ones by studying old drawings, is parked in a south Mumbai college. mid-day was the first to report its arrival in south Mumbai (Under wraps, mid-day, August 8).

The old tram coach that had been lying at Anik bus depot, has been restored at a workshop in Mahape, Navi Mumbai.



It had been brought from Calcutta by one of the general managers of the BEST in the 1990s to be displayed and had been lying at the Anik depot, Sion-Koliwada where the BEST has a small transport museum.

Restored at Rs 28 lakh

The overall of cost of restoration of the tram and construction of the platform is estimated to be Rs 28 lakh.

The platform that is under construction for the display of the tram coach at Bhatia Baug, Nagar Chowk, Fort. Pic/Atul Kamble

The tram car will be placed on the tracks and displayed at Bhatia Garden, or Nagar Chowk, which was one of the locations around which the tram network passed, before it wound up its services back in 1964.

Started back in 1874

Begun in 1874, the Bombay Tramway Company Limited used horse-drawn tramcars and continued operations for about 30 years.



In 1907, the Bombay Tramway Company Limited was taken over by the Bombay Electric Supply and Tramways Company Limited.

1874

When trams began in Mumbai

1964

When trams were stopped

