Mumbai: You can't burst crackers in public places this Diwali

COVID-19 has hit the festival of Diwali just as it affected the other celebrations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the use of firecrackers this Diwali, except on Laxmipujan only in private premises of housing societies. The decision comes in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Strangely, the sale of fireworks has not been banned.

Civic officials said that as firecrackers have been banned in public and private premises, their sale will not be possible. Traders have said this will cause them losses as many have put up stores just for the sale of firecrackers. A trader from Andheri west, said, "It is late in the day for this decision, as we already got our stock and now there will be no sale for us."

Exercise caution

The BMC has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival of lights with caution and has given an advisory about using use sanitizers carefully as they are inflammable. Giving clear instructions over the use of firecrackers, civic officials have also said that they should not be used by hotels, clubs, gyms, institutions, business premises, etc and related events should not be hosted in these premises.

A civic official said, "Only on the private premises of housing societies, such as the building courtyard/courtyard of the house, etc. small firecrackers such as sparklers (phuljhadi) and flowerpots (anaar) will be allowed in a controlled manner. However, while doing so, citizens need to take necessary precautions regarding COVID-19 — the use of masks, physical distancing and washing hands with soap."

Avoid visits

While the COVID-19 figures have come down, the virus is yet to disappear completely and is highly contagious, so dropping our guard is not advisable, said civic officials.

The advisory has also stated that people should avoid visiting each other's homes and brothers and sisters should celebrate the occasion of bhau beej online — via video conferencing. It also says that Diwali shopping should be done in non-peak hours and in less crowded areas.

The BMC will form teams with the police department to check whether the firecrackers ban is being followed. A civic official said, "The police will take action under section 144 if the firecrackers ban is flouted anywhere in the city." Further civic sources revealed that it is also the responsibility of the societies to ensure the rule is not flouted. Civic sources also revealed that the teams will visit traders selling firecrackers and appeal to them to stop the sale due to the ban.

