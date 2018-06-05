Mumbai: Young boys make a splash during Monday showers at Sion

The rain disrupted services on both the Western and Central Railway lines on Monday evening, with incidents of falling hoardings, wires and even a tree

Who needs an umbrella when you've got your best buddy along to enjoy the Mumbai rains? Two boys in Sion make quite a splash during Monday's showers. The rain disrupted services on both the Western and Central Railway lines on Monday evening, with incidents of falling hoardings, wires and even a tree. Pic/Shadab Khan.

Rain over the western coast, especially in Mumbai, is likely to peak between June 8 and 10, private agency Skymet said. However, the government said as monsoon is strengthening, increased rains were expected from June 7 in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Konkan belt and Goa. It also warned of "possible flooding" from June 10 onwards in these areas. Mumbai is likely to witness its first spell of heavy rains during the period and Skymet has asked people to stay indoors. "Sustained heavy raining coming for a week starting on the 6th of June. (June) 8/9/10 can be extremely heavy. Warnings should be issued now. Just stay indoors," Skymet CEO Jatin Singh said on Twitter.

