Mumbai: Young couple splits over 'undeclared' vaginal surgery

The husband, 21, a Govandi resident, has alleged that his wife, 19, is not a woman and he was cheated by her and her family, who hid the fact that she had undergone the procedure - done for reconstructing and constructing the vagina - before marriage

A vaginoplasty has driven a wedge between a married couple. The husband, 21, a Govandi resident, has alleged that his wife, 19, is not a woman and he was cheated by her and her family, who hid the fact that she had undergone the procedure - done for reconstructing and constructing the vagina - before marriage.

Met her father

The two met in March 2017 at his college's annual fest. "We started talking on social media and over the phone, and eventually, started dating. After four months, she told me a relative had seen us and told her father. So she asked me to meet him to discuss our marriage," he said. "After he agreed to get us married, she said she can't get pregnant because of medical issues." The boy's family said they did not have a problem with that, and the couple got married on January 25.

After marriage

Troubles began on the first night, when the girl did not consent to having sex, allegedly because she'd undergone a vaginoplasty. "I checked with some doctors who said this surgery is done only if anyone has genetic issues... I dropped her at her father's house and demanded the truth, but he asked me to divorce her... I came to the conclusion she is not female," he said. His father has lodged a complaint for cheating at Shivaji Nagar police station. Senior inspector Deepak Pagare said, "We're probing the matter"

Girl's family defends

The girl's father said, "The allegation is false ...She has undergone the surgery for hernia. I'm not sending my daughter back because that family has tortured her."

