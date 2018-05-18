Mumbai: Youngsters drill hole into water pipeline to cool off at Goregaon

At first glance, the pipeline appeared to be burst, but a closer inspection revealed that it had been severed with a drilling machine to make the hole

On a sweltering Thursday, youngsters residing near the Siddhivinayak and Vindhyavasini Seva societies off Western Express Highway in Goregaon West scored quite the hole in one in a water pipeline in their efforts to cool off.

At first glance, the pipeline appeared to be burst, but a closer inspection revealed that it had been severed with a drilling machine to make the hole.

The youngsters, who appeared to be enjoying themselves, scrambled to cover it with plastic and stones upon spotting mid-day photographing the pipeline. This sealant proved to be ineffective, however, as water continued to seep out. Pics/Satej Shinde

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates