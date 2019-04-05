Mumbai youth enters competition for fun, bags Rs 1.2 crore job at Google

national

The boy who hails from Nalasopara appeared for a few online interviews and was asked to appear for the final screening at Google's office; his base salary is Rs 54.5 lakh per annum

A 21-year-old Mumbai youth, who participated in a competition for fun, bagged an offer from search engine giant Google. Reportedly, the youth has not cleared the ITT entrance exam but still got a job in the tech company with a six-figure salary.

According to Times of India, the Mumbai youth, Abdullah Khan, was short-listed for an interview by Google on the basis of a profile on a website that hosts competitive programming challenges. Khan is a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College in Mira Road, where he is pursuing his final year BE (computer science).

Khan appeared for a few online interviews and was asked to appear for the final screening at Google's office in London earlier this month.

Khan's six-figure salary comes with the base salary of Rs 54.5 lakh (60,000 pounds) per annum with a bonus of 15 per cent. Google also provided him stock options worth Rs 58.9 lakh (USD 85,000) over four years.

The youth received an email from a Google official in November last year in reference to his profile on the programming site. The email stated that Google is currently looking for candidates for locations across Europe.

After availing the offer, Khan participated in the competitions for fun and was not expecting such offers.

"I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profiles on such sites. I showed the email to my friend who knew someone who had received such an email in the past. I am looking forward to joining the team. It will be an amazing experience for me," Khan said.

