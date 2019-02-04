Mumbai youth to throng Delhi against unemployment on February 7

national

Among the students' demands are also filling up of govt vacancies, greater budget allocation for education and free education up to Std VIII

The startling revelations of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) over unemployment in the country have provided much steam to the upcoming youth march in Delhi on February 7. Organised by the Young India National Coordination Committee as the #YoungIndiaAdhikarMarch, the event aims to question the government over massive unemployment, with more than 100 youth organisations from across the country demanding employment, respectable salaries, educational rights, adequate scholarship support, and accessible education loans among other things.

Around 10 organisations from Mumbai, including the All India Students Association (AISA), TISS students union, and IIT-B students association, too will be part of the movement.



Jamia chapter of Young India National Coordination committee organised a padyatra in Delhi ahead of the February 7 march against the government

Youth vote crucial in 2019

"The youth and students of this country have now joined hands against the government's anti-student policies," said Kaval Preet Kaur, AISA Delhi president, adding that the youth will play an important role in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Thousands of schools in the state have classes only up to Std VII and the ones that do have higher classes, do not house them in the same premises. As a result, in the last eight years, 12 lakh children have not availed free education in our municipal schools," said Shyam Sonar, member of the All India Forum for Right to Education, based on a survey conducted by the group.

The Delhi march next week will see around 50,000 students' participation and it will be followed by a rally to the Parliament House by the All India Educational Rights Forum on February 18.

Demands from state govt

There will also be a protest in Maharashtra after the Delhi march. Among their demands are: A proposal to the Centre for ensuring compulsory free education up to 18 years of age, immediate filling up of all government vacancies by scrapping the contract system, hike in minimum wages, and 10 per cent allocation to the education sector in the nation's GDP every year.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates