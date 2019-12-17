Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential building in Ghatkopar, 20 rescued

Published: Dec 17, 2019, 21:46 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Following the incident as many as 20 occupants of the building, including 15 females were rescued from the terrace of the building through the staircase

A level-2 fire broke out in the Ghatkopar east area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported around 6 pm at Rajawadi Road 4, on the fifth floor of Shriji Tower, confirmed Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) official.

"Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, fridge, TV, washing machine, false ceiling, devhara, etc in flat No.501 on 5th floor and flat No.601 on the sixth floor of the 12-floor residential building", the Fire department said in a statement.

Five fire Engines and four-water tankers were deployed at the spot to douse the fire which has been brought under control.

