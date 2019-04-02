Mumbai-Goa highway turns into a death trap for villagers

national

Locals demand footpaths and foot-overbridges or underpasses for crossing the highway safely

Villagers find it very difficult to cross the highway without the risk of being run over

The ongoing work for widening the Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66) has become a matter of concern for those living in the villages along both sides of the road. With construction work being carried out in patches, movement of vehicles has become extremely haphazard on the route. Coupled with this, random speeding of vehicles is leading to more number of accidents on the stretch.

The reply to an RTI query filed by villager Santosh Thakur has revealed that there have been as many as 18 accidents in the past three months, in which six people have died. It also says that over the past year, 40 people have died in such accidents. Speaking to mid-day, Thakur said, "Recently, a mother-son duo died on the spot after they were run over by a trailer. This is not the first incident that has happened here. Every now and then residents of Palaspe and Tara villages meet with such accidents while crossing the highway."

Thakur further said, "I had raised an RTI query to know about the number of accidents that have taken place on the highway. It has revealed that more than 160 accidents have happened on the road in the past year and 40 villagers have died in them. The highway authority and other officials concerned should take steps to resolve this issue." Villager Harshal Tembe said, "One of my uncles died while crossing the highway. It came as a jolt to the entire family. What we need are footpaths along the road and foot-overbridges or underpasses that will help us cross the highway." Villagers have submitted a letter to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) demanding these facilities. An NHAI official said, "We have received the request. We plan to take steps to ensure that the villagers can commute safely."

Highway widening work on

The 1,622-km-long NH-66 runs along the western coast of India, parallel to the Western Ghats. It passes through Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The highway connects the major seaports of West India from JNPT near Mumbai to Kollam in Kerala. The highway is being widened and new by-passes are being developed in phases. Owing to high population density and value of land, part of the highway in Kerala and Goa will be transformed into a six-lane one (45-metres wide), and the portion in Karnataka and Maharashtra will be made 60-metres wide.

