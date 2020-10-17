Mumbaikars beware! Towing to restart in city once again

In the absence of towing vans, the traffic police had been imposing fines on violators for the last three months. FILE PIC

Motorists parking vehicles in No Parking Zones without fear must brace now, as the traffic police have been armed with towing vans. The BMC has allotted towing vans for all traffic posts. The traffic department had ended the contract with the firm hired to tow vehicles, and were forced to let the violators away with just fines.

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided 34 towing vans to Mumbai Traffic Police Department for towing vehicles parked at no parking zones.

The traffic police said that as the city started to reopen, the number of vehicles on the roads started increasing. Subsequently, some drivers parked their vehicles in No Parking Zones, causing traffic jams. The traffic police then met with the BMC officials and was provided with towing vans to all its 34 traffic posts.

In 2016, the traffic police department had given the contract to Vidarbha Info Pvt Ltd for towing vehicles. But the matter of contract allotment went to the high court as some accused the government of favouritism.

The traffic department suspended the contract three months back. Since then traffic police have been imposing fines on motorists parking their vehicles in the No Parking Zone.



The traffic department has not called for tenders to hire a company for towing vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Pravin Padwal told mid-day, "On Mumbai's roads, many drivers parked vehicles in the No Parking Zones, which led to traffic jams. We appeal to the people to follow the traffic rules."

