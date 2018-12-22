Mumbaikars brace for an indefinite BEST bus strike from January 8

national

The BEST is running into losses and such steps will help it to stand on its feet and help the undertaking

The BEST Workers' Union is pressing for several demands

BEST buses may go off the roads from January 8. The BEST Workers' Union has threatened an indefinite bus strike from January 8 to force the government into addressing their various demands, including the merger of BEST and BMC budgets, and sought the opinion of its employees for the go-ahead to the proposed strike.

Union leader Shashank Rao told mid-day that the BEST committee and BMC bodies have cleared the proposal to merge the two budgets, but the administration needs to act and move it further to the Maharashtra government's urban development department for approval.

The BEST is running into losses and such steps will help it to stand on its feet and help the undertaking. Other issues include housing for employees, bonus for the year 2016, 2017 and many more such decisions for the benefit of employees. A meeting to decide on the matter is scheduled over the weekend.

