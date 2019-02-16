Mumbaikars enable swift transportation of organ in 41 minutes from Thane to Parel

national

A liver was transported from Thane to Parel in a matter of 41 minutes through a local train and ambulances

Representational Image

Mumbai's lifeline literally proved to be one today as a human liver was escorted using the local train and road ambulances from Thane to Parel. The 25-km stretch was covered in 41 minutes by enabling a green corridor for the quick transfer of the organ.

"The Global Hospital in Parel received a cadaveric alert from Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The organ had to be retrieved and transferred as soon as possible. The Global Hospital team thought of using the local train network as the fastest and most reliable way of transporting the organ to save a life. All requisite permissions were quickly sought from Central Railway, the police and RPF to ensure a safe route for the organ to be transported," a statement from the hospital team said.

"The Thane and Mumbai police, Central Railways officers, the railway police and the RPF provided brilliant support in helping the retrieval team transport the organ from Jupiter Hospital at 2:57 pm to reach Global Hospital Parel at 3:38 pm," it added.

A CR spokesperson said that the RPF staff created a dedicated path at the crowded Dadar station for the organ's safe and swift passage, while the city traffic police regulated vehicular traffic outside Dadar station.

The fast CSMT-bound local train arrived at Dadar around 3:30 pm following which the RPF and railway staff helped the hospital team smoothly exit Dadar station premises.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates