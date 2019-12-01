Mumbaikars, expect a week-long 10 percent water cut across city

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The city will face a 10 percent water cut for a week starting Tuesday. During this time the BMC will carry out repair work of the pneumatic gate system at the Pise pumping station.

The station is an important link in the water supply of the city and BMC has to undertake regular maintenance and repairing work of the pneumatic gate system.

"The repair work will require up to 3 days but we need to slow down the water flow which comes in from 35 to 40 km away. It will take two days after closing the gates at Bhatsa Dam and will take another two days after repairs to normalise the flow," an officer related to the project said.

