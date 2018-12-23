Mumbaikars, here's the perfect guide to the best New Year parties!

sunday-mid-day

If you are still wondering what to do on December 31, let your search end here as we offer a guide to the best parties

Nucleya by the night

The bass raja is back to entertain you. Be a part of the biggest party in town — VH1 Supersonic Takeover, where Nucleya will play some of his latest numbers.

When: 9 PM onwards

Where: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Hall no 6, Goregaon East

Entry: Rs 2,950 onwards

Log on: in.bookmyshow.com

Get groovy

Four Points by Sheraton is hosting the hottest party in Navi Mumbai. The party here will be spread over two venues with live bands and DJs performing at each of them. There are games and a gala dinner along with a corner for a photo shoot. Enjoy unlimited drinks and grills such as mutton kheema, mutton liver, mutton kidney, mutton nalli, mutton boti, mutton kapura and chicken liver.

When: 8 PM to 12.30 AM

Where: Four Points by Sheraton, Plot 39/1, 6 To 15, Sector 30A Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Entry: Rs 7,000 onwards (for couples)

Call: 61587777

Farmhouse to the rescue

Get ready to groove and dance to the beats of the music with the best DJs. Sing your heart out, hit the dance floor or wait for the time to raise a glass of champagne at Sparkling Forest managed by Royal Event Management.

When: 6 PM onwards

Where: Patil Farmhouse Shiravali, Near Gaavdevi Mandir Post, Devichapada, Panvel

Entry: Rs 999 (students), Rs 1,099 (stag), Rs 1,999 (couple)

Call: 9555601111

A perfect getaway

Chetak Festival, Sarangkheda is an age-old idyllic fair of horses that has been transformed into a month-long celebration. The festival is held in Maharashtra on the sets of Tapi River.

When: Till January 8, 2019

Where: Taluka Shahada, Nandurbar district, Sarangkheda, Maharashtra

Entry: Rs 5,310 onwards

Call: 7400199990

A firecracker show

If you just want to let go and party like there is no tomorrow, Della Park is the place that you have to go to. You will get to experience a grand dinner with DJ, alcohol and a firecracker show.

When: 9 PM onwards

Where: Della Adventure Resorts, Kunegaon, Lonavala

Entry: Rs 5,000 onwards

Log on: goeventz.com

Dream into reality

At Supernova, gaze at the stars even as cold breeze touches your cheeks, share jokes around, sing around the bonfire, and much more. The psychedelic trance and art festival is an amalgamation of music, entertainment and food.

When: 3 PM onwards

Where: Meera Farms, Avsare, Neral, Karjat

Entry: Rs 999 onwards

Log on: goeventz.com

A rooftop party

Tharra cocktails, funky decor and a fun vibe — True Tramm Trunk is always a good idea. This time, they will move the party to their 6,000 square feet open-air terrace along with the first floor, doubling the fun.

When: 9 PM onwards

Where: True Tramm Trunk, First Floor, Juhu

Entry: Rs 4,000 onwards

Call: 7738993360

Masquerade bash

Put on those fancy suits and gowns and make way for a fun night. Dance to the tunes of DJ Sarthak and DJ Sachin as they play the best of Bollywood, retro and commercial music. Make sure to bring your masquerade mask for the gala night.

When: 8 PM onwards

Where: Smaaash!, City Studio, Gate 4, next to Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel West

Entry: Rs 2,000 onwards

Call: 9920088333

Make way for an elite party

Eleganza invites you to a wide selection of dishes to satisfy your hunger buds, premium quality free pouring alcohol to keep your feet's tapping and world-class hospitality and entertainment to keep you occupied all night.

When: 9 PM onwards

Where: Novotel, Balraj Sahni Road, Juhu Beach

Entry: Rs 2,500 onwards

Log on: goeventz.com

Hit the right note

Watch stalwarts from the music industry perform live. Heart 2 heart will feature more than 50 musicians that include names such as Salim-Suleiman and Jonita Gandhi in collaboration with Ameya Dabli, and more. The venue has you covered with food, too.

When: 9 PM onwards

Where: NESCO, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East

Entry: Rs 1,450 onwards

Log on: bookmyshow.com

Get your jiggy on

Celebrate your love for Bollywood at Pot Pourri. Eat and drink from a special menu that features some of their best appetisers and unlimited alcohol.

When: 9 PM onwards

Where: Pot Pourri, Cubic Mall, Vasant Vihar Complex, Chembur East

Entry: Rs 4,000 onwards (for couples)

Call: 9699509699

Spain comes to town

Spain might be far away, but you can get in the spirit at BKC's newest tapas bar. On the New Years' Eve, you will be treated to a majestic performance by the Flamenco dancer Raquel and Latin music by DJ Vrajesh as you drink some fine cocktails and sophisticated tapas.

When: 9.30 PM to 2 AM

Where: Uno Más Tapas Bar Kitchen, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Entry: Rs 3,500

Call: 26521155

A hangover party

Head to your neighbourhood bar — The Irish House — for an evening filled with premium alcohol, appetizers, good music, delicious after-party nibbles to kill those drunken hunger pangs, and even a midnight champagne toast.

When: 9 PM to 1 AM

Where: Across The Irish House outlets in Mumbai

Entry: Rs 3,500 plus taxes at Kala Ghoda, Andheri and Thane and a cover of Rs 1,000 (fully redeemable) at Bandra, Kurla, Malad, Lower Parel and BKC

Log on: nearbuy.com

Wine lovers' Paradise

If you are looking for a private set up, then this wine room in Bandra is just the right spot. Enjoy an unlimited collection of wines and small plates here. For entertainment, there will be live music for you to sway to.

When: 9 pm to midnight

Where: The Wine Room and Bar, 266, Linking Road, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 3,500

Call: 8879101350

A feast to remember

Renaissance Mumbai is hosting a grand party at Lake View Cafe. Along with a great view, you can enjoy live entertainment, DJ and live acts. You can enjoy a gala dinner and unlimited beverages.

When: 8 PM onwards

Where: Lake View Cafe, 2 & 3B Chinmayanand, near Chinmayand Ashram, Powai

Entry: Rs 6,500

Call: 66927550

Drink it all

This BKC bar has been a go-to place for regulars for a while now. For their year-end bash, they will up the ante with old school, hip-hop and bouncy house music along with a lot of drinks and food on offer. Celebrity mixologist Dimitri Lezinska will go behind the bar to make his signature cocktails.

When: 10 PM onwards

Where: The Good Wife, Ground Floor, The Capital, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Entry: Rs 7,500 per couple

Call: 40109433

All-white party

Wish for a winter wonderland? JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu will make your wish come true. Dance the night away in — Ivory Mist, an all-white party. Keeping you entertained will be live acts and dance music along with a large collection of brews and cocktails. If you are planning on visiting with the kids, they can have a party of their own in the dedicated kids' zone.

When: 8 PM to 1 AM

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Juhu Tara Rd, Uditi Tarang Housing Colony, Juhu

Entry: Rs 9,900 for adults, R4,000 for young guests (5-12 years)

Call: 66933000

