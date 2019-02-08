Mumbaikars, looking for a drink post-work? These bars are a walk from train stations

Feb 08, 2019, 08:20 IST | The Guide Team

Head to these bars that are a walking distance from train stations for your post-work drink fix

Graphic/ Ravi Jadhav

Borivali West

Boriwali

Considering that Vakaoo is a sports bar, it’s no surprise that it has a door with a handle shaped like a cricket bat. Go there if you are in the area and there is a big sporting event on. Get a table and watch all the action unfold on giant TV screens.

Time: 12.30 pm to 1.30 am
At: Royal Shopping Centre, Borivali West.
Call: 9870008811

Also check out: Samrat Resto Bar for no-nonsense drinks.
Call: 28903740

Khar West

Khar

The lane to the right when you get off at Khar West station is lined with hip bars. Of these, 3 Wise Monkeys is popular for being the sort of place where you and friends can spend hours without burning a hole in your pocket.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am
At: The UniContinental, 3rd Road, off SV Road, Khar West.
Call: 8454091444

Also check out: Quarter Pillar right next door for a similar experience.
Call: 9769645789

Lower Parel

Lower Parel

This has a clutch of corporate offices, and the professionals there have a reliable option for sasta daaru — Booze on Moods. The bar has two small floors with wacky wall paintings, and gets packed quickly.

On: G K Marg
At: GK Marg, near Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel.
Call: 24949567

Also check out: Ambience Bar and Kitchen right around the corner.
Call: 30151986

Churchgate

Cafe Oval gets its name from Oval Maidan, which it overlooks. The place sits right next to Eros Cinema, and has a steady clientele of movie-goers and the office-goers in the area who are looking for beer at dirt-cheap rates.

Time: 9 am to 11 pm
At: Khambatta Building, Churchgate.
Call: 66345721

Also check out: Mockingbird Cafe and Bar for a quiet drinking experience.
Call: 8097606010

Byculla East

The doors of Rampunjab were thrown open to the public as far back as 1958, and since then, the place has built a loyal customer base that cuts across generations.

On: 11 am to 12.30 pm
At: Kavarana Terrace, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.
Call: 23727983

Also check out: Renault Bar and Restaurant for old-world charm.
Call: 23773938

Thane

If you like a packed ambience, head to Maitri bar on weekends. The place gets choc-a-bloc.

On: 11 am to 12 pm
At: Narayan Niwas, Thane East.
Call: 25324141

Also check out: Red Rose for a men-only affair.
Call: 25326516

Dadar West

Dadar

Located within a mall, Angrezi Dhaba is a sprawling rooftop bar that is done up in the manner of a — you guessed it — dhaba. It has kitschy décor, a mix-and-match menu, and cocktails that aren’t expensive.

On: 12 pm to 1 am
At: Nakshtra Mall, Dadar West.
Call: 9004687755

Also check out: Gopal Krishna bar for take-away booze.
Call: 24383353

Mulund

Mulund

Deepak Bar and Restaurant has a menu with cheap priced alcohol and, surprisingly, a lengthy selection of ice creams.
On: 11 am to 12 am
At: Sai Jeevan, Mulund West.
Call: 9930798051

Also check out: Apoorva Bar and Restaurant in Mulund East.
Call: 21633030

Vashi

The malls close to Vashi station have a host of upmarket options. But head to Ambar Restaurant and Bar if you want to keep your drinks bill cheap, though for an out-and-out dive bar, the food is somewhat pricey.

On: 11 am to 12 pm
At: Vashi Plaza, Vashi.
Call: 27890210

Also check out: British Brewing Company for a posher time.
Call: 30151732

Wadala East

Byculla

Recent refurbishments at Hariyali Restaurant and Bar mean that the place is now more gentrified, which reflects in the Mario Miranda-like cartoons on the walls and purple lighting at the bar.

On: 10 am to 12 am
At: BAD Road, near the bridge, Wadala East.
Call: 24123869

Also check out: Swagat restaurant, closest to the station.
Call: 24127377

