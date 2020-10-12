Search

Mumbaikars' meme game on-point as city experiences large-scale power outage

Updated: 12 October, 2020 18:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While some memes were about the sudden nature of the blackout, others hilariously mentioned how working professionals must be enjoying it.

Pic: Twitter/Madan_Chikna
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced an unprecendeted, massive blackout on Monday after 10 am. All the power companies - MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST - confirmed the development. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. Traffic signals have also been affected due to electricity failure.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted.”

"The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted," it added.

Amid the back out, Mumbaikars working from home dished out some rib tickling meme on the power failure and #powercut soon became a top trend on twitter.

While some memes were about the sudden nature of the blackout, others hilariously mentioned how working professionals must be enjoying it.

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

Well, now how can one not blame 2020 for an unexpected event?

A little while ago, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that power supply to railways is restored. “Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai,Mumbai Suburbs,  Kalyan, Thane,Palghar & New Mumbai have been restored. Non-essential services will also be restored shortly,” Raut tweeted.

First Published: 12 October, 2020 17:41 IST

mumbai newsTwitterbrihanmumbai electricity supply and transport

