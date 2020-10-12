Mumbaikars' meme game on-point as city experiences large-scale power outage

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced an unprecendeted, massive blackout on Monday after 10 am. All the power companies - MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST - confirmed the development. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. Traffic signals have also been affected due to electricity failure.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted.”

"The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted," it added.

Amid the back out, Mumbaikars working from home dished out some rib tickling meme on the power failure and #powercut soon became a top trend on twitter.

While some memes were about the sudden nature of the blackout, others hilariously mentioned how working professionals must be enjoying it.

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

Well, now how can one not blame 2020 for an unexpected event?

#powercut #Mumbai #Blackout Mumbai



PowerCut entering into Year 2020 disaster list pic.twitter.com/NW7lMbfCml — How Football Saved Humans - Great book to read (@how_humans) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, those who had video calls this morning:#powercut pic.twitter.com/rGlRmttpZ5 — Eros Now (@ErosNow) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars jumping on phones to tweet to the world that we are suffering #PowerCut first time in 20 yrs.



Meanwhile PowerGrid : pic.twitter.com/ylb6UdQmjW — Hugo Stiglitz (@aatli_baatli) October 12, 2020

SoBo people to Kalyan and Thane people after powercut.ðð#powercut pic.twitter.com/O1OUF622eQ — Palash Rathod (@PalashRathod4) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars - Yaar this #powercut sucks.

People who stays around Ulhasnagar and Dahanu - pic.twitter.com/RJNHpNNNAu — Pratik Jadhav (@PratikJ01) October 12, 2020

LIVE visuals from an apartment in Mumbai with inverter............#PowerCut pic.twitter.com/pXWRLiu6tI — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 12, 2020

A little while ago, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that power supply to railways is restored. “Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai,Mumbai Suburbs, Kalyan, Thane,Palghar & New Mumbai have been restored. Non-essential services will also be restored shortly,” Raut tweeted.

