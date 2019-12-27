Mumbaikars riding Ola clocked 2nd highest night travel in India

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Ola's 2019 study of data rides has revealed that Mumbai rode at an average speed of 22.7 km, ranking fourth, with city riders clocking the second-highest night time in the country between 10 pm to 6 pm with 104 million km, only behind Delhi which clocked 141 million km.

With 2019 coming to an end and more than a billion Indians getting ready to welcome the New Year, here is a glimpse of the year that went by. As India's largest mobility platform, Ola brings deep insights from 200 plus cities, showing how India travelled in 2019.

With aggregated data of how Indians travelled this year, the 'Ola Hyperdrive 2019' infographic offers a glimpse into the travel patterns of Ola customers across different categories like Ola Share, Ola Outstation, Ola Bike, Ola Auto and Ola Prime Play. Additionally, there are interesting insights that showcase the driver-partners with the most number of 5-star ratings awarded by satisfied Ola customers.

On revealing Ola HyperDrive 2019, Ola spokesperson said, "We are excited to look back at some of our biggest moments of the year through 'Ola HyperDrive', as 2019 comes to a close. We served over 6 billion km this year through Ola's various mobility offerings, touching the lives of hundreds of millions of consumers. Shared Mobility has expanded beyond Tier I cities, making deeper inroads into the hinterlands of the country. While four-wheelers remained a preferred mode of commute for longer routes, Ola Auto and Ola Bike are steadily becoming synonymous with first and last-mile connectivity in over 250 cities and towns across India. We also celebrate our 2 million-plus driver-partners by recognising their stellar service as entrepreneurs, as well as their commitment to serve the mobility needs of citizens at all times. In the new decade with 2020, we look forward to continuously innovating for consumers and partners and furthering our mission of building mobility for a billion people.

Some of the national key highlights include:

The total distance covered in 2019 on the platform was 6 billion kilometers, that is more than a kilometer for every person in Asia

Hyderabad clocked the highest average speed of 24.8 kmph, followed by Delhi (23.5 kmph), Chennai (23.1 kmph), Mumbai (22.7 kmph), Pune (22.6 kmph), Bangalore (21.2 kmph) and Kolkata (19.4 kmph)

Ola share rides enabled in keeping 1.4 million cars off the road in 2019

Rs 20,87,62, 289 was saved with discounts, which could be used to pay for 5000 month-long European vacations

Ola Outstation covered 366 million km across 10,000 destinations in India, enough for a trip to Jupiter

Ola Bike covered a total of 166 million km and Ola's top bike-partner travelled 38,289 km

Ola Autos covered 1200 million km

On an average, Bengalureans left for work earlier than the rest at 9:30 am, followed by Punekars and Delhites, headed out at 9:41 AM and 9:42 AM respectively

Ola's driver-partner, Devendra SV received 5-star ratings 9590 times. He was followed by Chenchugandla and Rama Mohan respectively, receiving 5-star ratings 9250 and 8913 times

Ola Play customers spent more than 688 million minutes listening to music, which is equivalent to 1200 years of non-stop listening

5 PM to 8 PM was the most preferred listening time for Ola Play customers

'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger Zinda Hai was the most played song, followed by 'Tere Sang Yaara' and 'Sun Saathiya'

Some of the Mumbai-specific key highlights include:

Total distance covered - Mumbai covered a total distance of 806 million km, only behind Delhi and Bengaluru who covered 1 billion and 900 million respectively

Average speed - Mumbai clocked the 4th highest average speed of 22.7 kmph, led by Hyderabad (24.8 kmph), Delhi (23.5 kmph) and Chennai (23.1 kmph) In comparison to other cities, Mumbai comes 4th in the usage of Ola Auto covering a total distance of 124 million km, behind Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune

Start and End of work - On an average, Mumbaikars using Ola left for work at 10:12 AM and left the office at 6:46 PM

Day time travel - Mumbai stood at the third position in day travel between 6 am to 10 pm, clocking 702 million km, only behind Delhi and Bengaluru who clocked 924 million and 821 million km respectively

Nighttime travel - Mumbai clocked 2nd highest night travel between 10 PM to 6 AM with 104 million km, only behind Delhi who clocked 141 million km

Dilshad Khan, driver-partner from Mumbai clocked 1,924-night rides between 10 pm to 6 am

Star Driver Partners - 5 driver partners from Mumbai received over 5000 5 star-ratings from satisfied customers. Vivek Baburao Chokanpale received 5 star-rating 5,961 times

Music Mumbai played - Mumbai loved to engage with Ola Prime Play in the evening between 5 to 8 PM with the most preferred music genre being romantic, soft and hip-hop music

Mumbaikars, just like Bengalureans and Hyderabadis loved listening to Dil Diyan Gallan on Ola Prime Play enabled cars, making it as the most played song in these three markets

Some of the Pune-specific key highlights include:

Total distance covered - Pune covered a total distance of 387 million km, out of which 140 million km was covered by Ola Auto

Average speed - Pune clocked the 5th highest average speed of 22.6 kmph, led by Hyderabad (24.8 kmph), Delhi (23.5 kmph), Chennai (23.1 kmph) and Mumbai (22.7 kmph)

Start & End of work - On an average, Punekars using Ola left for work at 9:41 am and left the office at 6:31 pm

Day time travel - Pune clocked 353 million km between 6 Aam to 10 pm with 32 million rides, whereas during the night travel between 10 pm to 6 am, Pune clocked 35 million km with 2 million rides

Nighttime travel - Hari Krishnan Raghuvanshi and Mithlesh Singh are two driver partners from Pune who clocked 2209 and 2204 night rides respectively

Star Driver Partners - 3 driver partners from Pune received over 6000 5 star-ratings from satisfied customers. Namdev Narayan Misal received 5-star ratings, 6331 times

Music Pune played - Pune loved to engage with Ola Prime Play in the evening between 5 to 8 PM with the most preferred music genre being romantic, soft and hip-hop music

While travelling in Ola Prime Play enabled cars, the most played songs by Punekars were Sham, Jitni Dafa, and Sun Saathiya

