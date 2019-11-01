Mumbaikars visiting Byculla zoo won't be able to see leopards this year

The erratic rain schedule is playing spoilsport for Mumbaikars who were keen on visiting the leopards that were brought to the zoo a few months ago. Zoo officials said that owing to the October rains, the work on their enclosures have been running behind schedule and visitors will not be able to see them until early next year.

The leopards were brought to the Byculla zoo and placed in the quarantine section in May and were supposed to be moved into their enclosure by September. However, the work on their enclosure is a long way from being completed.

"The work was stopped due to heavy rains during monsoon months. The work was further delayed due to the rains in October. It will take another couple of months for the work to be completed and until then, the leopards will remain in the quarantine area," said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, zoo director.

Many of the other animal transfers too are lagging behind schedule. While the lions from Junagarh are pending until the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can arrange for a pair of zebras as exchange, the transfer of hyenas too is yet to be approved by the Central Zoo Authority.

After getting no response the first time, the BMC floated the tender for a procurement agency who will purchase the zebras this week.

