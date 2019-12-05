MENU
Mumbai Rains: City wakes up to light showers in December; 'are we dreaming?' asks Twitter

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 08:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Light showers were also noticed in Wadala. (Photo: Atul Kamble)
Mumbaikars woke up to a surprisingly wet Thursday, as parts of the city recevied light showers. The India Metereological Department (IMD) had said that the city was likely to see light spells due to depression over the southern Arabian Sea.

The IMD also added that a few places in south Maharashtra and Goa are very likely to recieve light to moderate rain.

Last evening, Deputy DG at IMD said, "As per the latest updates, system in east central Arabian sea, the one near to west coast of India, will maintain intensity as Deep Depression and then weaken in next 36 hrs."

On Thursday morning, Hosalikar said that very light drizzle was observed in the past one hour at isolated places in Mumbai.

Mumbaikars also took to Twitter to experess their thoughts.

