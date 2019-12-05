Mumbai Rains: City wakes up to light showers in December; 'are we dreaming?' asks Twitter

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbaikars woke up to a surprisingly wet Thursday, as parts of the city recevied light showers. The India Metereological Department (IMD) had said that the city was likely to see light spells due to depression over the southern Arabian Sea.

The IMD also added that a few places in south Maharashtra and Goa are very likely to recieve light to moderate rain.

Last evening, Deputy DG at IMD said, "As per the latest updates, system in east central Arabian sea, the one near to west coast of India, will maintain intensity as Deep Depression and then weaken in next 36 hrs."

As per the latest updates, system in east central Arabian sea, the one near to west coast of India, will maintain intensity as Deep Depression and then weaken in next 36 hrs. — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 4, 2019

On Thursday morning, Hosalikar said that very light drizzle was observed in the past one hour at isolated places in Mumbai.

Very light drizzle observed in past 1 hr at isol places in Mumbai (green dots).

Both systems in SW & EC Arabian sea prevail (latest satellite images). Later one is forecasted to weaken from DD stage & former in SW AS likely to become CS.

Cloudy sky over mumbai & parts of Mah. pic.twitter.com/htEI3eArGm — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 5, 2019

Mumbaikars also took to Twitter to experess their thoughts.

As my auto-walla put it, “Our climate is now similar to London-America’s. It rains anytime” #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/dKI431YwOR — themrsidey (@themrsidey) December 5, 2019

I thought I am dreaming. But then I pinched myself and I realized that it's really happening. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/utGW3ol1XH — Gaurav Sawant (@gauravsawant619) December 5, 2019