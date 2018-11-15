Mumbaikars! your water supply will be 10 percent less from November 15

national

Low water stock in lakes owing to poor rainfall this year has BMC worried

The city needs to start saving water now as the civic body has decided to impose a 10 percent water cut, effective immediately. The supply time, too, will be cut by 15%. While the water supplied to the city every day is about 3,800 million litres, the BMC will now supply about 3,420 mld.

While civic officials waited for the festive season to end before announcing the cut, they said the situation is not as bad as it was back in 2015, which is why only a 10% water cut will be sufficient for now.

The current water stock available is 10.95 lakh million litres, which is about 2.22 lakh less than last year's available stock on November 14. While the proposal of a water cut was to be tabled before the standing committee on Wednesday, the meeting was adjourned. However, as the proposal was just to intimate the corporators, the water cut was immediately made effective, said sources.

"The lakes haven't collected enough water this year as there hasn't been enough rainfall. We have to ensure water stock lasts till the next monsoon," said Ashok Tawadia, Hydraulic Engineer.

The city last faced a water cut in 2015, which went on for a year. Various water conservation messages were sent out and water levels of local reservoirs were monitored closely to ensure the water cut did not affect the city.

A civic official requesting anonymity, said, "We will certainly put in efforts so that the water pressure is not affected. It will be a good idea for citizens to start using water responsibly."

