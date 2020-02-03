Mumbai's best fiction finds

1. Trilogy Curated Library and Bookstore

From a classic Ruskin Bond or Terry Pratchett to new-age writers like Sally Rooney and Ali Smith, this library in Bandra has got you covered. It offers a 14-day reading period and in case you love a book a bit too much, you can always buy one from the space that doubles up as a bookstore.



AT 1 Carter Road, Chimbai Koliwada, Bandra West.

CALL 9004444560

COST Rs 3,000 onwards (for an annual membership)



2. Maharashtra Mitra Mandal (MCubed) Library

View this post on Instagram Place is set At beautiful for todays share event people started coming A post shared by Greenworld Movement (@grew.movement) onNov 16, 2019 at 9:56pm PST

Although this space was originally set up for children, it now boasts of a collection of around 10,000 books that caters to every age group. So, while kids can find picture books, titles by Roald Dahl and Geronimo Stinton, and the Twilight and Harry Potter series, adults will also be able to get their hands on books by Charles Dickens, Agatha Christie and Rabindranath Tagore.

AT Ground Floor, Princess Building, D'Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

CALL 26411497

COST R1,700 onwards (for an annual membership)



3. Victoria Book Centre and Circulating Library

If you wish to relive your childhood days where your shelves were dominated by Marvel/DC comics, Amar Chitra Katha or Tinkle, then this library is the place to be. And if you’d like to hoard some, the proprietor also owns an adjoining second-hand bookstore where you can buy some good fiction for as little as R9.

AT 112, L. J. Road, Next to Sitaladevi Temple, Mahim West.

CALL 8655131260

COST R300

4. Sunil Book House and Circulating Library

Nestled in Grant Road’s busy busy bazaar, this quaint space has been a personal favourite. They a good collection of the iconic teen mystery series Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys.

AT Navroji Vakil Street, Bhaji Galli, Grant Road West.

CALL 23008625

COST Rs 500 (deposit)

5. Leaping Windows

The café and comic library is one of the most popular hangout spots in Andheri for its chill vibe. But more importantly, it houses an impressive collection of 5,000 graphic novels and comics. Head here if you’re a Will Eisner, Sarnath Banerjee or Amruta Patil fan and stay for the sumptuous food.

AT 3 Corner View, Dr Ashok Chopra Marg, Off, Yari Rd, Opp. Bianca Towers, Versova, Andheri West.

CALL 9769998972

