COVID-19: Mumbai's 24-hour death count goes up to 50

The state reported more than 18,000 fresh cases on Tuesday taking the total tally up to 12.42 lakh cases. The city's count hovered around 1,600 cases while the number of COVID-related fatalities went up to 50 deaths once again and the majority of the administrative wards continued to have a growth rate above one per cent.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune led with 2,524 cases while Mumbai and Nashik both had 1,628 cases each. Other districts with a high daily count include Kolhapur with 1,130 cases, Jalgaon with 874 and Nashik with 701. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane had 498 cases, while all other districts had less than 350 each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 75.36 per cent and while 20,206 patients were discharged in the state, 1,669 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 81 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 60 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 59,000 of them are in Pune, 28,894 are in Thane and 26,764 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.69 per cent and till date, there have been 33,407 COVID-related deaths and 399 deaths due to other causes in the state.

Read the latest updates on coronavirus from India and rest of the world

There were 392 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 60 followed by Mumbai with 50. In other districts, Nagpur and Kolhapur had 21 deaths each followed by Thane with 19. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 243 occurred in the last 48 hours while 81 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 50 deaths, 37 patients were suffering from other ailments while 32 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 1.16 per cent as the total count stands at 1.87 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 17 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, H West ward is leading with 1.82 per cent followed by R Central and K West wards. R Central ward has more than 2,000 active cases and 12 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Apart from R Central ward, K West and P North wards now have more than 11,000 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Tuesday, Dharavi had 15 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 27 and 14 cases respectively.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news