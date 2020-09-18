Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises but growth rate dips

The COVID-19 infection continued to spread in the state with more than 24,000 fresh cases reported on Thursday, taking the total tally to 11.45 lakh. However, there was a minor progress in the recovery rate of patients. Mumbai's count too continued to rise with more than 2,400 cases and 43 COVID-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

State health department officials said that of the fresh cases, Pune took the lead once again with 3,981 infections followed by Mumbai with 2,411 cases. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 2,176 cases, Nashik with 1,859 cases and Sangli with 1,012 cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane and Kalyan- Dombivli, that had more than 600 cases each, all other districts had less than 350 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 70.9 per cent and while 19,522 patients were discharged from across the state, 1,173 of them were from Mumbai. The city's recovery rate remained steady at 77 per cent, as did the doubling rate at 55 days. Of the total number of COVID patients currently undergoing treatment, more than 81,000 are in Pune, 29,323 are in Thane and 32,959 are in Mumbai.

The state's COVID mortality rate dipped to 2.74 per cent and till date, there have been 31,351 COVID-related deaths and 383 deaths due to other causes in

Maharashtra.

There were a total of 468 COVID-related deaths in the state, including 70 from earlier. Mumbai, Pune and Sangli led with 43 deaths each. Nagpur recorded 37 deaths, Jalgaon 25 deaths and Kolhapur 21 deaths.

Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 286 occurred in the last 48 hours, 77 were from last week and the rest from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 43 deaths, 31 patients were suffering from other ailments while 28 were senior citizens.

While Mumbai's daily growth rate dipped to 1.26 per cent, the total count of cases reached 1.78 lakh. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 21 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Also Read: COVID-19: Mumbai down to last 153 ICU beds and 63 ventilators

With a marginal rise, R Central ward is leading with a growth rate of 1.73 per cent followed by H West and R North wards. While R Central has more than 2,100 active cases, 14 wards in the city have more than 1,000 active cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Thursday, Dharavi had 15 new cases while Dadar had 46 cases and Mahim had 40 cases.

