COVID-19: Mumbai's cases spike to 871; deaths remain low

After a few days of decline, the number of new coronavirus cases in the state jumped past 5,000 yet again on Wednesday, taking its total tally to nearly 17.57 lakh, while the deaths rose to 100. The daily cases increased in Mumbai, too, though the number remained in three digits. The casualties due to COVID-19, however, remained low and the city had fewer than 12,000 active cases.

State health department officials said that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 871, followed by Pune with 512 and Nashik with 458. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane reported 232 new cases, all other districts had fewer than 150 cases each.

Across the state, 100 people died of the respiratory disease, and Mumbai led with 16 casualties, while all other districts reported fewer than 10 deaths each. The BMC officials said that out of 16 deceased patients, 12 were suffering from other ailments, while 11 were senior citizens.

Maharashtra's recovery rate increased to 92.75 per cent, and 6,608 patients were discharged across the state, including 1,372 in Mumbai, after full recovery. The recovery rate in the city remained stable at 91 per cent, while the doubling rate increased to 320 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients who are currently being treated across the state, more than 16,000 of them are in Pune, 13,432 in Thane and 11,494 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 46,202 COVID-19-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 986.

With a drop in the number of daily cases, the city's daily growth rate now stands at 0.22 per cent as the total count is over 2.71 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R South ward is leading with 0.29 per cent, followed by P South and R Central wards. Three wards in the city now have more than 800 cases and cumulatively, nine wards have more than 500 active cases each.

