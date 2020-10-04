COVID-19: Mumbai's growth rate continues to increase

As the state's recovery rate crossed 79 per cent, more than 14,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking its total count to 14.3 lakh. While the state's daily count dipped a little, Mumbai's growth rate grew with more than 2,000 new cases along with 46 COVID-related deaths. State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai led with 2,402 cases followed by Pune with 1,798 cases and Nagpur with 939 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 667 new cases, Navi Mumbai had 412 cases and all other districts had less than 300 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 79.3 per cent and while 16,835 patients were discharged in the state, 1,634 patients were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 82 per cent and the doubling rate dipped to 64 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 57,000 of them are in Pune, 30,604 of them are in Thane and 29,314 of them are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 37,758 COVID-related deaths and 440 deaths due to other causes in the state. With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.09 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.12 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the

city's average.

