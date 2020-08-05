Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 77 per cent

While there was a dip in the daily count of cases on Tuesday, with the state reporting 7,760 fresh infections and Mumbai 709, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra increased with 300 new deaths reported over the past 24 hours. More than 12,000 patients were discharged across the state while Mumbai's death toll crossed the 6,500 mark.

State health department officials said Pune continued to have the highest daily count with 1,622 new cases. Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also reported fewer cases and barring Thane, all other districts reported less than 300 cases each. The state's recovery rate increased to 65.37 per cent as 12,326 patients were discharged. However, in Mumbai 873 patients were discharged after full recovery. The city's recovery rate increased to 77 per cent and the doubling rate now stands at 80 days. Currently, 1.42 lakh COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the state.

Of the 300 deaths, Mumbai reported 56 followed by Kolhapur with 40 deaths and Pune with 39 deaths. There were 17 deaths each reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur, 16 in Bhiwandi, 13 in Thane, 12 in Jalgaon, 11 in Aurangabad, nine in Nashik, eight each in Mira-Bhayandar and Sangli, seven in Navi Mumbai, six each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Raigad and Latur, four each in Vasai-Virar and Solapur, three each in Dhule, Nanded and Akola, two each in Ahmednagar, Nandurbar and Osmanabad and one each in Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Satara, Amravati, Buldhana and Wardha. The state's mortality rate stands at 3.52 per cent.

Civic officials said that of the 56 deaths in the city, 46 patients were suffering from other ailments and 42 were senior citizens. The city's overall growth rate now stands at 0.87 per cent and 11 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. R Central ward leads with a 1.5 per cent growth rate. Senior civic officials said that more than 20,000 antigen tests have been carried out so far. While during weekdays 5,000 tests are carried out on an average, over the weekends and holidays, around 3,000 tests are conducted.

Among the wards, K East and P North lead with the highest count of cases. While G North ward continues to have the third highest number of cases, there was a drop in the number on Tuesday as Dharavi reported three cases and Dadar and Mahim seven each.

65.37%

State's current COVID-19 recovery rate

