Mumbai's daily COVID-19 count soars at 2,600 cases

An additional 90 doctors from Sion, KEM and Cooper Hospitals have been deputed to the NESCO (in picture) centre, Seven Hills hospital and the MMRDA centre in BKC. Pic/Satej Shinde

Another 18,000 fresh cases were reported in the state taking the tally to 13.84 lakh as there was a marginal improvement in the recovery rate. The city's count increased significantly to more than 2,600 cases along with 46 COVID-related fatalities as the death toll is nearing the 9,000-mark.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai is back on top with 2,654 cases followed by Pune with 2,549 and Nashik with 1,358. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane had 793 new cases, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli had more than 450 while other districts had less than 300 each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 78.61 per cent and while 19,163 patients were discharged in the state, 2,066 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 82 per cent and the doubling rate stayed steady at 66 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 57,000 of them are in Pune, 29,498 are in Thane and 26,663 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.65 per cent and till date, there have been 36,662 COVID-related deaths and 429 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 481 COVID-related deaths in the state as Pune led with 49 followed by Mumbai with 46 and Thane had 44. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 237 occurred in the last 48 hours while 115 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 46 deaths, 38 patients were suffering from other ailments while 32 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.05 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.05 lakh cases. Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 11 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

BMC to buy 72,000 vials of Remdesevir

Vouching for the effective results of the use of Remdesevir to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, BMC has decided to purchase 72,000 vials of the experimental drug. Civic officials said that currently, 10,000 vials are available in 13 civic hospitals and jumbo COVID centres in the city. The process of purchasing the stock has been completed and the first instalment of 10,000 vials was delivered on Wednesday.

