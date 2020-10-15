Mumbai's daily COVID count crosses 2,000 cases again

The state had more than 10,500 new cases on Wednesday as the total COVID-19 count now stands at 15.5 lakh cases. In Mumbai, after a gap of a couple of days, the daily count crossed the 2,000-cases mark yet again along with another 48 COVID-related fatalities as the city's total death toll crossed the 9,500-mark.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai continued to lead with 2,211 cases followed by Pune with 1,063 and Nagpur with 665. In MMR, while Thane had 496 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli had 293 and all other districts had less than 250 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 84.71 per cent and while 19,517 patients were discharged in the state, 3,370 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 85 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 73 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 40,000 of them are in Pune, 30,932 are in Thane and 23,828 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped marginally to 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 40,859 COVID-related deaths and 473 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 158 COVID-related deaths in the state as city to lead with 48 deaths followed by Satara with 15. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 48 deaths, 44 patients were suffering from other ailments while 35 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 0.95 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.34 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and nine of them have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, T ward is leading with 1.32 per cent followed by R North and R Central wards. R Central ward has more than 2,400 active cases while K West and R South wards have more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each.

