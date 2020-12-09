Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases show a slight rise from Monday

The number of cases in the state rose from Monday as it recorded 4,026 new cases on Tuesday taking the total tally to 18.59 lakh cases. The total number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 53 deaths in the state taking the total to 47,827 deaths in all. The city recorded 585 fresh cases along with Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali Corporation recording 110, 99, 120 cases respectively in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state's recovery rate has improved from Monday and is now at 93.42 per cent with 6,365 patients discharged on Tuesday. Mumbai's recovery rate also made progress and now stands at 92 per cent while the doubling rate is now at 284 days. The city's daily growth rate however is now at 0.25 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.87 lakh cases. The city has 12,077 ongoing cases. The mortality rate of the state was 2.57 per cent and there have been 47,827 COVID-related deaths so far across the state. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,086 so far with just a rise of one new case from Monday.

There were 53 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 7 deaths followed by Solapur with 5 deaths. However, no deaths were recorded in MMR. Civic officials said that out of 7 deaths, 5 patients were suffering from other ailments and majority were senior citizens.

