Mumbai's Haffkine Institute Museum to get a place on tourism map of Maharashtra

On the ocassion, Rawal said that Haffkine is the institution of great historic heritage

Tourism, Food and Drug Administration Minister Jaykumar Rawal, who recently visisted Haffkine's Research, Training and Testing Institute, sadi that Mumbai's Haffkine Institute Museum will soon get a place on tourism map of Maharashtra.

Post his viist to the museum, Rawal said, "The museum is country's first bio-medical research institute i.e. Haffkine, will be placed on the tourist map of not only Mumbai but also all the Maharashtra. This institute will be built as a major center for 'Medical Science Tourism''. It will be approved by MTDC and tourism department."

Rawal was speaking during his recent visit to the Museum of Haffkine's Research, Training and Testing Institute. Director of the Institute Dr. Nishigandha Naik was also present on the occasion.

Rawal further stated that Haffkine is the institution of great historic heritage. This institute had given very valuable contribution by creating a vaccine when the plague attacked in the country. Haffikine's building, museum, old Raj Bhawan, Darbar Hall, etc. are places of attraction for tourists, students, researchers and other people. Hence, all of these sites would be brought to the tourist map and would be promoted for its development.

"I am very happy after observing the work of people welfare conducted by Haffkine's Research Institute. There is good combination of historical and modern thing in this museum. Everybody should help such a historic research institute," wrote Rawal on the museum's visitor's book.

Recently, the organization has signed an agreement with the Tata Trust under the government's plan to get the status of national museum for Haffkin Institute.

"This appreciation given by Rawal will be proved as great encouragement for the institute. The Haffkine institute will send a formal request to get a place in the tourist map," said Dr. Nishigandha Naik on this occasion.

