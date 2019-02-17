Mumbai's health cafe owners share their wellness mantras

things-to-do

Founders of Mumbai's health cafes lead by example, weaving in wellness into their own lives. Three entrepreneurs nominated in the Best New Healthy Menu category of the second edition of Mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards share their mantras

Sandeep Sachdev

Staying fit while eating out has been an oxymoron of sorts — although delicious, most restaurant foods are far too sugary, salty, soaked in artery-clogging fats, and packed with unhealthy carbs. A new breed of café entrepreneurs, though, is determined to challenge this perception. Their goal? To offer you the convenience and sumptuous luxury of restaurant meals, while also helping you meet your nutritional targets. But those behind this culinary revolution must also don the daunting mantle of being role models for their patrons. With the ever-evolving nutrition and fitness concepts, they must also go the extra mile to stay abreast with the latest trends. Three such fit-prenuers share their nutritional, fitness and wellness mantras, and what it takes to be the torch-bearers for those who turn to them to stay fit, healthy and well-fed.

Sandeep Sachdev,

Director, Easyhuman Cafe

From a banker who weighed a staggering 125 kilos, to his current avatar as a fitness entrepreneur, nutritionist and motivational speaker, Sachdev's journey is all but ordinary. Along the way, he also picked up the title of the 'Biggest Loser', shedding 50 kilos to win the reality show, and founded a popular health café in South Mumbai. He is now gearing for the half-Ironman, scheduled in October, in Goa.

I believe: Your nutritional, fitness and lifestyle choices must be sustainable in the long term to be effective. Don't be swayed by popular trends or take up a routine that worked for a friend/family member. Instead, understand what works for you and your body, and stick to that.

My fitness routine: I work out for roughly 60 to 75 minutes a day, at least five hours a week. This includes two strength and two functional workouts, and a run of 9 to 10 km. As a group exercise instructor at Easyhuman, I also take two classes — easy spin and easy strength. On days that I can't make it to the gym, I put on my running shoes and head out. For training for my first half-Ironman, I am steadily improving the quality of my training.



Norwegian salmon steak superfood bowl

I eat: All my meals are grain, dairy and gluten-free. I eat five small meals through the day. It helps that my workspace is a health café, which automatically keeps me aligned with my nutritional targets. While Sundays are my cheat days, where I will binge on pizza, fried fish and French fries, I've found that over time, my binge portions have also steadily reduced. The key to staying fit is to surround yourself with people who share the same commitment to fitness as you do — this ensures that you are automatically making the right choices.

Wellness to me is: My workouts are my form of meditation. It is the only time in the day I completely dedicate to myself. I've come up with some of my brightest ideas and solutions while working out. I also try to meditate regularly, and enjoy reading biographies and autobiographies; these keep my emotional battery recharged.

Menu mantras: Fare made of ingredients that your body wants to eat — from pizza to butter chicken, nothing is off limits here. The only caveat is that despite being free of gluten, dairy, trans-fats and processed foods, the dishes taste exactly like you'd expect them to.

Sonal Barmecha,

Founder, Sante Spa Cuisine

A yoga and holistic living enthusiast who found herself frustrated by a lack of healthy dining options, Barmecha decided to create the kind of restaurant she wouldn't mind eating in every day. This led to the genesis of Sante Spa Cuisine, an all-vegetarian space that focuses on keeping it simple and delicious.

I believe: We are what we eat. Simple, nutritious food also breeds a simple and healthy mindset and lifestyle, by keeping your gut and digestive system healthy.

My fitness routine: For me, spirituality and physical wellness are interconnected. I practise yoga and meditation to keep my mind and body healthy. I also run every day and regularly participate in marathons.



Tofu ratatouille

I eat: The key to knowing what your body needs is to love and listen to it. My meals are gluten-free and vegan as far as possible. I don't believe in depriving myself; the key, however, is to prime your mind to automatically make healthy choices. I eat dinner at sunset as this keeps my body light and active. I avoid all forms of refined food and make sure to eat a good portion of nuts and seeds.

Wellness to me is: Focusing on your mental well-being ensures that your body is able to deliver at 100 percent efficiency.

Menu mantras: Spa cuisines, such as salads, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and even ragi-based pizza. All the dishes are made from organic, local produce as far as possible.

Kunal Khot,

Co-founder, Protein House

An eatery for gym enthusiasts, by gym enthusiasts, was exactly what Khot and his partner Onkar Sawant had in mind while founding Protein House. As an avid strength training enthusiast, Khot's love for protein has also trickled into the café's menu on which every preparation is infused with at least 20 to 25 g of protein.

I believe: Fitness is a commitment for life. It must be a conscious, dedicated choice to actually work.

My fitness routine: I train at the gym six days a week. If I do happen to skip it, I try to compensate with high-intensity home-based workouts and callisthenic exercises.

I eat: I am currently following the keto diet. I have tried out other diets before, including the low-carb and no-carb diet. However, the one mantra I truly believe in is avoiding refined and packaged foods. I also recommend following the 'reverse pyramid', in terms of planning your meals, with the heaviest meal being scheduled earlier in the day and the lightest before you go to bed.



Herbed grilled chicken with vegetables

Wellness to me is: Getting enough sleep! I make sure to get at least eight hours a day. I believe that this is crucial to ensuring that your mind is well rested and hence focused.

Menu mantras: High-protein meals that you can eat before or after workouts. For me, every dish on the menu must feature a balanced mix of vitamins, good carbs, protein, and fibre.

