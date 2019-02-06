Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli sea link recreated at Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad for Prabhas' Saaho

regional-cinema

Makers of long-delayed Saaho extend shoot by another month as they recreate Mumbai's iconic Bandra-Worli sea link at Ramoji Rao studio for key action sequence

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Even as the release date of August 15 looms large over them, the makers of Saaho are pulling out all stops to ensure that the Prabhas starrer turns out to be a visual spectacle. Having recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule, director Sujeeth and his crew are expected to kick off the final leg in Hyderabad next week.

mid-day has learnt that the makers have recreated the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad for one of the key action sequences that will be filmed during the month-long shoot.

A production member reveals, "A huge set - including a replica of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link - has been erected under the supervision of production designer Sabu Cyril. It apparently set the makers back by a whopping R20 crore. The security has been beefed up to ensure that pictures of the set are not leaked. It will be a never-seen-before chase sequence between Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays the antagonist."

Apparently, the team had contemplated filming the sequence in Mumbai. "The idea was discarded early on. The team realised that even if they could procure the necessary permission, security would be a matter of concern."

The source adds that while the shoot was originally scheduled to be wrapped up by last December, the makers are now eyeing to complete the Shraddha Kapoor starrer by March.

"Sujeeth wants Saaho to be one of the most stylised films to emerge from Tollywood. Almost 40 per cent of its Rs 300 crore budget has been allocated to action sequences and visual effects. Action director Kenny Bates, who has worked on the Transformers series and Pearl Harbour (2001) among other Hollywood films, is choreographing the stunts. To avoid further delay, the film is simultaneously being edited."

