Mumbai Rains: Hindmata, King's Circle and other low-lying areas in city get waterlogged

Mumbai continued to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday as many areas in the city got flooded due to the continuous downpour that started on Friday. The IMD late Friday evening issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri over the next 24 hours, stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

Waterlogging below Hindmata bridge. Pic: Suresh KK

Meanwhile, the continuous downpour led to waterlogging in several low-lying sreas of the city, including Hindmata Junction near Dadar and King's Circle near Sion.

Many people who stepped out for work had to wade through the water while crossing the waterlogged roads at several areas in the city as heavy rains continued in Mumbai, MMR and other nearby areas. Heavy rains will continue in the city on Sunday as per weather forecast by IMD.

Resident of South Mumbai near Rajabai Tower gather at Oval Maidan with their pets. Pic: Ashish Rane

Earlier, IMD said the metropolis and surrounding areas could get intermittent moderate to heavy rain with "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" on Saturday.

Heavy rain witnessed in Mumbai CSMT.

According to India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre, the Colaba weather bureau reported 161.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Friday. During this period, the Santacruz weather station in the city recorded 102.7 mm rainfall.

Railway tracks near Thane station flooded as a Mumbai local passes by. Pic: Sameer Markande

Waterlogging was reported from MMR region including Thane and North Mumbai as many braved the intense weather and the pandemic to step out of their houses to enjoy the downpour

(WIth inputs from agencies)