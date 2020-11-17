COVID-19: Mumbai's lowest 409 cases and 12 fatalities in day

Mumbai on Monday reported 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day addition since May, taking the tally to 2,70,113, the city civic body said. With 12 patients succumbing to the viral infection during the day, also lowest since May, the overall toll went up to 10,582, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In another good news, the number of active cases fell below 10,000 to 9,807 during data reconciliation, it said. With 529 people getting discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the city rose to 2,45,774, which is about 91 per cent of the tally of the total COVID-19 cases.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has jumped to 273 days, while the average growth rate stands at 0.25 per cent, the BMC said. A total of 16.89 lakh samples have been tested so far in Mumbai, it added.

