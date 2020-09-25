Mumbai's make-up artiste goes missing from Bihar

A 46-year-old makeup artiste Rajesh Jathasingh, who had gone to Bihar with crew members of a production house to shoot a Bhojpuri film, has gone missing since September 10.

Jathasingh's relatives, who live in Andheri, have been running from pillar to post to register a missing person's complaint but they have alleged that neither the cops in Bihar nor the Mumbai police are cooperating with them.

"My brother boarded a train from LTT on September 8 with crew members to reach Darbhanga, where they reached the next day and boarded a bus to reach Purnea in Bihar.

They later took a road journey to reach Katihar where the shooting of a Bhojpuri film started on September 10," said Sarita, Jathasingh's sister.

"My brother is a make-up artiste and he has been working in the film industry for many years. I learnt that he did not continue work at the set as he could not hold the brush properly while doing makeup work of an actress as his hands were trembling," she added. Sarita further said, "On September 10, I last spoke with him and he told me that he boarded a bus to reach Patna and that he had asked a travel agent to book a train ticket for Mumbai. After that, his phone was switched off. We don't know his whereabouts. The owner of Bambam Production house is also not responding to my calls nor are the cops in Mumbai or Patna helping us in registering the complaint," said Sarita, who has been taking care of the three small children of her missing brother.

Senior inspector of MIDC police station Jagdish Shinde said, "The person has gone missing in Patna. The relatives must approach cops in Bihar."

"The police is Patna have been telling us to get the details of the production house but the owner Bambam is not responding to our calls. Bambam could have easily booked a ticket for him to Mumbai but he left my ailing brother who is missing now," said Sarita.

Sarita said her brother has worked as a makeup artiste for several Bollywood hits in the past and at present, he was working for Bambam production house.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news