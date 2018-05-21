Mumbai's music school offers free equipment, software to students for day-long initiative

They are calling out to music enthusiasts who stand a chance to get an instrument for free



Anthony Cammarota

Tomorrow is Buy A Musical Instrument Day and the folks at True School of Music are feeling extra generous on this unique occasion. They are calling out to music enthusiasts who stand a chance to get an instrument for free. All you need to do is sign up for any of their pro courses on the same day, and based on the choice, you stand a chance to get the instrument or gear that supports the course.



Luca Petracca

Luca Petracca, head of the music production department at True School of Music, elaborates on why the idea came about, "We offer several courses, including specialised ones to design sounds, with sound synthesis. Here, participants are taught how to use different techniques to make short songs in different styles — blues, funk, disco, everything. In schools, students can use the different systems that we have here. But when they need to do assignments at home, on their own laptops, they need to purchase their own software."



A classroom at the music school

Even for the guitar courses, Anthony Cammarota, the head of the guitar department, mentions that along with a guitar, one might have to buy amplifiers or speakers if you want to practise or perform outside the school. "We do have guitars in the school for students. But everyone needs to own one themselves to take their practice beyond the walls of our classrooms," he adds, and hence such an opportunity will enhance their skill and passion to pursue their favourite instrument. Like the sound of this?

ON May 22

AT U-True School of Music, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO www.trueschool.in

CALL 66243200

