Mumbai's new COVID-19 cases, growth rate rise again

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 count increased again on Wednesday, after witnessing a drop for the past few days. The city reported 1,609 of the 8,142 new cases recorded across the state, pushing the growth rate above 1 per cent once again.

Pune recorded the second highest cases at 1,176, followed by Nagpur with 447 new infections, said the state health department officials. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 391 new cases, Navi Mumbai had 270 cases and all other districts had less than 250 cases each.

The recovery rate in the state, which now has over 16.17 lakh COVID-19 infections, increased to 87.51 per cent on Wednesday after 23,371 patients were discharged in a single day, including 894 in the city, after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 88 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 102 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients being treated currently across the state, more than 30,000 are in Pune, 27,677 in Thane and 20,216 in Mumbai.

The state's mortality rate held steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 42,633 COVID-19-related deaths and 494 deaths due to other causes. Among the 180 new fatalities reported on Wednesday, Mumbai led with 48 deaths, followed by Nagpur at 15. Health officials said 91 of the 180 died over the past 48 hours, while 37 died last week and the rest before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said of the 48 deceased, 34 suffered from other ailments while 10 were senior citizens.

With a rise in new cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.22 per cent and the total count stands at over 2.45 lakh. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 19 of them have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, H West ward is leading with 1.86 per cent, followed by R Central and K West wards.

R Central ward has more than 2,100 active cases. Cumulatively, 14 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have 800 or more active cases each.

