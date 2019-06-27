Mumbai's pothole tracker is back after a break

national

Three years after it was discontinued, the Pothole Tracking System app will be back in action to help the BMC get them fixed at the earliest

Almost after three years, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pothole Tracking System application will be back in action to keep engineers on their toes and to ensure that commuters have smooth rides on city roads during monsoon. The additional features in the app, which will be available on Play Store, will help civic authorities track repair work of potholes after complaints are registered, and also take action against the engineers who miss the 48-hour deadline.

Sources said the tracking system, which was discontinued in 2016 after BMC received a single bid for the tender it had floated for the system's renewal, would be started again on the same platform from next week.

Citizens would also be able to download the app through a link that would be available on BMC's 24/7 app. The sources further said that with the rains approaching, this system would help bring bad roads to the civic body's attention.

Making the process all the more transparent, information regarding potholes lying ahead would pop-up on the additional municipal commissioner's phone whenever he'll travel in the city. This would help him keep tabS on the condition of roads and the engineers responsible for repairing the potholes, as they would have to complete at least half of the work within 48 hours of the complaint being registered.

The app, which is currently undergoing trial, would also help citizens know about the potholes lying ahead of them with the help of GPS. But they would get the information only if someone has complained about it or some engineer has been assigned the work of repairing it.

Apart from this, MMRDA and Mumbai Port Trust would also be given access to the application so that they can log in and keep a track of the complaints about the roads within their jurisdiction, said civic sources.

Requesting anonymity, a senior civic official said, "This is to ensure that the work on potholes is closely monitored. As the additional commissioner will get proper updates, we are sure the potholes will be fixed in time. He is likely to make surprise visits to the spots as well. The other agencies too will be given their login IDs so that they can get the potholes on their roads fixed."

Speaking to mid-day, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said, "We are coordinating with the other agencies to get the potholes on their roads fixed so that citizens can travel smoothly."

