Mumbai's pride mid-day only growing English tabloid in the city, confirms IRS

Mid-day, Mumbai’s favorite newspaper with a 40-year legacy has become the only English tabloid to register growth in readership in the last quarter of 2019-2020. Mid-day’s Average Issue Readership (AIR) has grown by 4% according to the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) Q3 results. Meanwhile, mid-day’s direct competition has fallen by 2% in readership. *Source: AIR (IRS Q3; Maharashtra) mid-day continues to consolidate its position in the Top 10 English national dailies - the only single-origin city newspaper to bag this position.

Gujarati mid-day, a sister publication of mid-day, also saw a growth of 8% in Total Readership, becoming the only Gujarati paper to grow with this high a margin in the last quarter.

Tinaz Nooshian, Editor-In-Chief, mid-day Infomedia Ltd., said, “A rise in readership in the face of unforgiving competition is an acknowledgment of our prioritizing journalism in a time of change. Mid-day has covered, celebrated, and spoken up for the city for 40 years. We are committed to putting the reader first.”

Mid-day relaunched its weekend newspaper Sunday mid-day in October 2019 with a radical new design that allows ease of reading and enhanced content that offers the perfect reading mix, staying true to its promise: 70% features, 30% news, 100% Mumbai.

Mid-day walks into 2020 with the resolve to continue to bring its readers the most comprehensive, authentic, and entertaining coverage of Mumbai.

About mid-day

Mumbai's homegrown newspaper mid-day is a 40-year-old brand that is squarely focused on the city and its residents. Considered the last word in local news, it effortlessly straddles in-depth local reportage with exclusive entertainment news and robust sports coverage. Mid-day was the first newspaper to introduce a daily entertainment section with detailed and accurate news about the film, television and web industry, making Hitlist a game changer in daily journalism. It’s around-town section The Guide is the city’s only leisure guidebook to offer free and fair coverage of all that's new and worth experiencing in the city. Mid-day’s annual recognition of the best food and drink establishments to have opened in Mumbai - The Guide Restaurant Awards - has set a benchmark by being the only no-fear, no-favour F&B honour that the city hosts.

Mid-day is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL), India's leading media and communications group, with interests across print, radio, OOH, activation, mobile and digital, making it one of the largest media businesses in the country.

