Mumbai's Soho House, Statue of Unity make it to Time's list of 100 greatest places in the world

Statue of Unity among 100 best places in the world

India's Statue of Unity which is located in Gujarat and Soho House of Mumbai have featured in the Time's list of 100 greatest places in the world. The Time Magazine compiled a list of 100 greatest places in the world in its annual list of 2019. The list has places to visit, stay, eat and drink. Other than the Indian entries, the list also includes Zakouma National Park in Chad, Museum of Black civilizations in Senegal, Geosea Geothermal Sea Baths in Iceland, International Dark Sky Sanctuary in the Pitcairn Islands, Teatro Galli in Italy.

Mumbai's Soho house was founded in the year 1995 and is located in an 11-­storey building in the city which overlooks the Arabian Sea. It has a library, cinema with 34 seats and a rooftop bar and pool. The Soho House makes use of block-printed fabrics, handwoven cane furniture, environmentally sustainable, sari-coated lampshades and around 200 art pieces by mostly South Asian artists.

Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue and was constructed as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Patel was the first deputy prime minister of Independent India. He played a major role in integrating self-governing princely states into the single union. The Statue of Unity has a height of 182m and is located on an island in Narmada river which faces the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

According to JagranJosh, the Time's list is compiled after inviting various nominations from experts in the industry and correspondents around the world.

