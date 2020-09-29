Mumbai's total COVID-19 cases surge past 2 lakh

With more than 2,000 fresh cases reported in the city yet again, Mumbai's total count crossed the two lakh mark on Monday. The daily count of the state, however, dropped significantly to 11,921 cases as its tally now stands at 13.5 lakh cases with some improvement in the recovery rate as well.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai is back on top with 2,055 cases followed by Pune with 1,405 and Nagpur with 778. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 540 new cases, all other districts had less than 400 each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 77.71 per cent and while 19,932 patients were discharged in the state, 1,944 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 82 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 67 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 57,000 of them are in Pune, 29,519 are in Thane and 26,784 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.65 per cent and till date, there have been 35,751 COVID-related deaths and 422 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 180 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 40 followed by Pune with 14. Officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 98 occurred in the last 48 hours while 45 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 40 deaths, 24 patients were suffering from other ailments while 28 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.05 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2 lakh cases. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 12 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.54 per cent followed by H West and K West wards.

Also Read: Mumbai: New COVID-19 cases surged after Unlock 4

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Monday, Dharavi had 12 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 37 and 29 each.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news