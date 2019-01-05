Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal scores double ton against AP

cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten double century in a drawn match against Andhra Pradesh in a four-day match of the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Vizag yesterday. The left-hander, 17, scored a 280-ball 241 in Mumbai's second innings, which included 28 hits to the fence.

He was ably supported by Armaan Jaffer (147) as Mumbai posted 462. Jaiswal had earlier perished for naught in the first innings. Mumbai were bowled out for 131 after put into bat. Meanwhile, Andhra scored 321 and 230 for 6 as the match ended in a draw.

