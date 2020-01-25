Mumbai:Three BEST buses damaged but otherwise lukewarm bandh

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The Maharashtra bandh called by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), got a lukewarm response with sporadic incidents in scattered pockets and violent protests erupted near Chembur after a BEST bus was attacked by protesters, smashing its windscreens and seriously injuring its driver on Friday morning.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said the bus on route number 362 near Swastik Park Chembur junction was stopped by bandh protesters around 9.15am and pelted with stones, smashing its windscreen and damaging it.

The bus driver Vilas Babasaheb Dabhade, 53, was seriously injured with glass pieces piercing both his hands. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital Govandi.

He added that three buses were damaged, two near Chembur and one at Mumbai Central.

Shops were forcibly shut down in Mulund, Trombay, Chembur, Govandi and Deonar. A number of autos were also off the road in the eastern suburbs though the effect was minimal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates