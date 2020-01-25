Mumbai: 'IIT diktat is an attack on our rights, freedom', say students in open letter

In the backdrop of an open-house event held at the Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT-B) convocation hall last Wednesday, where students who raised questions on the nation's current political situation were asked by the director to not discuss such issues, they have written an open letter on social media condemning the stand taken by the institute against them for critising government policies. They have further claimed that it was an attack on their freedom of expression.

The letter states, "The identity of being a student/researcher/academician is not mutually exclusive from the identity of being a concerned citizen of the country. Hence, we do not find reason to see our journey in academics devoid of social, political observations and interactions. As students we want an on-campus environment which is vibrant, free and open for any activities that come under the purview of free speech as per the Constitution of India."

The group comprises students from Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, Ambedkarite Students Collective, North East Collective, Malayali Charchavedi-IITB and several other groups.

The letter further reads, "In the past few days, we along with a few faculty, staff and other campus residents engaged in non-violent, peaceful protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Neither have we forced any student to join us nor have we come in their ways of academic endeavour. However, we have been particularly targeted with allegations of deteriorating the campus environment and 'politicisation' of the campus. Isn't the institute contradicting itself by opening a centre on policy studies and at the same time asking students not to voice their opinions?"

"The institute is giving us preferential treatment on religious grounds by allowing fests to happen but not granting permission for protests," the letter adds.

The students have also mentioned in the letter that it is their way of taking the discussion ahead in order to make the campus a safe space for debate, discussion and dissent. The public relations officer of the institute was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, the students group has also started a campaign on Twitter — Go Back Bolsonaro, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting the Brazilian president as chief guest for the Republican Day functions.

